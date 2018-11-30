Analyzing the Impact of 'The Lamar Show'

Time of Possession

The big bonus of an improved run game has been the Ravens' domination of time of possession. The Ravens had the ball for 16 minutes, 18 seconds longer (more than a full quarter) than the Bengals, and eight minutes, 24 seconds longer than the Raiders.

This has huge benefits for the Ravens' defense. Baltimore's defense played 80 snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 9 loss. They played 55 against the Bengals and 58 versus the Raiders.

That means the Ravens defense is fresher, especially late in games. Instead of losing a three-point lead over the Bengals in the fourth quarter, Baltimore's defense forced them off the field this time. The play that essentially sealed the win over the Raiders was a Matthew Judon and Terrell Suggs sack-strip-fumble recovery touchdown. Judon had three sacks on three straight snaps.

"It keeps us off the field, refreshes us and makes it easier to play down the stretch," linebacker C.J. Mosley said. "When our offense is on the field running the ball, it's a direct correlation to us winning."

Dominating time of possession also means the opponent has fewer offensive drives. As long as the Ravens are getting points at the end of those drives, it forces the opponent to score at a higher rate. In an increasingly pass-heavy, offense-driven league, shortening the game could stymie some team's style.

"It definitely puts some pressure on the opposing team," safety Eric Weddle said. "They can't have any mess-ups. They can't have a sack or penalty, because they're not going to get the ball back for a while."

The Ravens are hoping that pressure forces teams to make more risky decisions, which could help Baltimore get more turnovers, something the unit has been yearning for more of.

Plus, limiting the opportunities for high-octane offenses like the Atlanta Falcons (No. 7 overall), Kanas City Chiefs (No. 3), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 1) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) to score points will help keep the Ravens out of shootouts.