Ravens Elevate Andy Isabella, Anthony Brown for Falcons Game

The Ravens have elevated wide receiver Andy Isabella and quarterback Anthony Brown for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

It will be Isabella's first game as a Raven after signing to the practice squad on Oct. 10. The Ravens may be looking for Isabella to replace the speed element lost by Devin Duvernay's foot injury, which sent him to injured reserve this week.

A former second-round pick in 2019, Isabella ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds at the Combine. The 5-foot-9 speedster never broke out in his three seasons in Arizona, but made some big plays along the way, registering 31 catches for 426 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens often utilized Duvernay as a lateral speed threat in their offense, using him on jet sweeps and, at the least, a decoy to stretch the defense and open up running lanes. Isabella could offer a similar threat.

Asked Thursday whether the Ravens feel like there's one player who can fill Duvernay's void or a committee, Head Coach John Harbaugh said "it's a mix of those two."

"We've got plans for that, and it's not like there's any plays that we're not going to have in our offense right now that we were planning on using," Harbaugh said. "So, we feel like we have the guys to step in and do a good job. We have confidence in our guys. Our guys work hard; we develop all of our guys, we train our guys, our guys practice hard every day, our guys prepare every day. So, we're excited for the guys to come in, and they're ready to go."

Baltimore also needs to replace Duvernay as a returner, and Isabella could be part of the mix to step in.