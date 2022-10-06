Reports: Andy Isabella Signing to Ravens Practice Squad

Oct 05, 2022 at 10:16 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Isabella
Ross D. Franklin/AP Photos
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella runs down the field against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

The Ravens are signing speedy wide receiver Andy Isabella to their practice squad, per multiple reports.

The 5-foot-9, 188-pound wide receiver was released by the Arizona Cardinals Tuesday and cleared waivers.

Isabella was a second-round pick (No. 62 overall) in 2019 after he blazed a 4.27 40-yard dash at the Combine. He was a dynamic receiver at Massachusetts, registering 3,519 yards and 30 touchdowns in his final three seasons.

Isabella never really caught on in his first three seasons with the Cardinals, registering 31 catches for 426 yards and three touchdowns. He had two receptions for 21 yards in three games played so far this season.

The day after Isabella's release, Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke highly of the fourth-year wideout.

"Andy, we bring him in and he's behind Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, where we wanted to play him, so he didn't probably get the talent test that could have really helped him," Kingsbury said Wednesday. "Then we bring in DeAndre Hopkins and so you have those three guys, and it's just hard to get on the field. But he can definitely play in this league, he'll find a place.

"I mean, He comes in yesterday and it's just a tough a conversation because you love him and what he's about and how hard he's worked. In the right situation it could have been different and I think it will be for him. But even on his way out, this is the type of guy he is, he tells me 'Hey, prove em wrong coach'. He's still thinking about others and encouraging me, so I think the world of him and hopefully he lands in a good spot."

Top Ravens receiver and deep threat Rashod Bateman is dealing with a foot injury that has left him day-to-day.

