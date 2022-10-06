Reports: Andy Isabella Signing to Ravens Practice Squad

"Andy, we bring him in and he's behind Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald, where we wanted to play him, so he didn't probably get the talent test that could have really helped him," Kingsbury said Wednesday . "Then we bring in DeAndre Hopkins and so you have those three guys, and it's just hard to get on the field. But he can definitely play in this league, he'll find a place.

"I mean, He comes in yesterday and it's just a tough a conversation because you love him and what he's about and how hard he's worked. In the right situation it could have been different and I think it will be for him. But even on his way out, this is the type of guy he is, he tells me 'Hey, prove em wrong coach'. He's still thinking about others and encouraging me, so I think the world of him and hopefully he lands in a good spot."