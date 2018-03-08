Another Alabama Inside Linebacker (Who Models C.J. Mosley) Could Be Best Player Available

The Ravens could use more help at inside linebacker, especially from a player that excels in covering running backs and tight ends. Baltimore tried to replace Zachary Orr internally last year, but got mixed results over the course of the season.

Of course, Baltimore already has one Alabama inside linebacker in three-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley. Evans' first year at Alabama was Mosley's first in the NFL (2014), so they just missed each other, but Evans has heard the tales and still has a connection with Mosley.

"Every time he comes back to the university, me and him always try to chop it up," Evans said. "The main thing I always get from him is always just to kind of take things slow, be patient, knowing that this process is kind of long, but at the same time, just enjoy it.

"I always kind of try to model my game after him. He's an exceptional linebacker. He plays the game the right way, and that's something I always wanted to play like."

Evans had to wait his turn at Alabama. The top outside linebacker recruit in the nation coming out of high school, he didn't become a starter until his junior year when he moved to inside linebacker. He said it took him a year to feel comfortable inside, and it showed with a standout senior season.

Evans notched 74 tackles, including 13 for loss, and six sacks in his final season, despite playing through two groin injuries. On a per snap basis, he rushed the passer better than any other linebacker in the 2018 draft, per Pro Football Focus.

He stands in at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds – one inch taller and 18 pounds lighter than Mosley. Evans' ability to go forward and backward make him well-suited for today's dynamic passing game and a possible perfect complement to Mosley.

Asked what position he was born to play – inside or outside linebacker – Evans said, "I was born to be versatile."