Another Year Of Luxury With Joe Flacco

Jul 26, 2015 at 04:32 AM
26_FlaccoLuxury_news.jpg


Sunday is the first day quarterbacks report for Ravens training camp.

And for the seventh straight year, Baltimore has no questions about who their starter is when he walks through the doors of the Under Armour Performance Center.

As numerous other teams shuffle through quarterbacks like a deck of cards, it becomes clearer and clearer that having Joe Flacco is a luxury.

Take for example the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. The Browns have had a different Week 1 starting quarterback every year except for one since Flacco entered the league in 2008. That's six different starting quarterbacks in seven years, and this year will make eight as Josh McCown and Johnny Manziel are battling for the top job.

The Browns are an extreme case, but turnover is common league-wide. Since Flacco came into the league, only eight other teams have kept the same starting quarterback throughout that time (Patriots, Steelers, Chargers, Cowboys, Giants, Packers, Falcons and Saints).

The Ravens never had this kind of security at the quarterback position before. Previously, Kyle Boller was the only quarterback in franchise history to start Week 1 in three consecutive years.

Before this year's draft, General Manager Ozzie Newsome was asked about the ease it gives him to know he has Flacco under center. Oddly enough, Newsome and Head Coach John Harbaugh had discussed the same topic earlier that day on the treadmill.

"It's hard to win in this league without a quarterback, and we were able to do it through the first Super Bowl because of Tony [Banks] and Trent [Dilfer], but it's hard," Newsome said.

"As I told John, it's probably at least a quarter, maybe half of the league that's looking for a quarterback right now to help their franchise. We got fortunate in Joe, and Joe continues to get better. Joe continues to mature. So, I'm glad to have Joe Flacco as a part of our organization as our quarterback."

Flacco is coming off perhaps his best season to date. He posted a 91.0 quarterback rating, up from a 73.1 rating in 2013 and his second-highest career mark behind the 93.6 rating he logged in 2010. Flacco threw 27 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and threw for a career-high 3,986 yards.

He once again sparkled in the playoffs, where he had a quarterback rating of 100.7, tossed six touchdowns to two interceptions, and threw for 551 yards. He beat the Steelers and built two 14-point leads against the Patriots.

Perhaps it's for that reason that Flacco has seemingly received less criticism this offseason. Sure, there are still debates about whether he's elite.

As usual, Flacco seemed at ease during Organized Team Activities and minicamp, and he had one of his strongest summers yet.

He lost starting wide receiver Torrey Smith, but he's seen many starters go elsewhere over his years. He's got his fourth offensive coordinator in four years, so that's also not new. He's entering Year 2 in the West Coast offensive scheme.

"He's been through so much, he's had so many experiences, he's been in so many big games. Big games in our division, big games in the playoffs, obviously the Super Bowl part of it," Harbaugh said after minicamp ended.

"He's had great moments, he's had disappointing moments. He's been through it all. I think he's forged."

It's going to take a lot to faze Flacco, and Harbaugh notices a quarterback that's on the cusp of more greatness.

"I really believe that this is Joe's time," Harbaugh continued. "We're all in this together and it's a team effort, and Joe's going to hit the peak of his career right now. I couldn't be more excited about it. I'm looking forward to not just this year, but the next few years with Joe Flacco."

16 Starting Quarterbacks In Ravens History

With quarterbacks reporting to training camp Sunday, take a look back on previous Ravens' signal callers.

Joe Flacco (2008-Present)
1 / 16
Kyle Boller (2003-2005, 2007)
2 / 16
Steve McNair (2006-2007)
3 / 16
Troy Smith (2007)
4 / 16
Anthony Wright (2003, 2005)
5 / 16
Jeff Blake (2002)
6 / 16
Chris Redman (2002)
7 / 16
Elvis Grbac (2001)
8 / 16
Randall Cunningham (2001)
9 / 16
Tony Banks (1999-2000)
10 / 16
Trent Dilfer (2000)
11 / 16
Stoney Case (1999)
12 / 16
Scott Mitchell (1999)
13 / 16
Jim Harbaugh (1998)
14 / 16
Eric Zeier (1997-1998)
15 / 16
Vinny Testaverde (1996-1997)
16 / 16
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What the Chiefs Said After Beating Ravens in AFC Championship

The Chiefs talked about the game plan against Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes' mistake-free game.
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Reacts to Brutal Loss to Chiefs

The Ravens were held to 10 points, including just three in the second half, and had three turnovers.
news

Ravens Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

Wide receiver Dan Chisena and inside linebacker Josh Ross have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's AFC championship game.
news

50 Words or Less: Are the Ravens a Team of Destiny?

Every night this week, I've dreamt about the Ravens. There's no way I'm alone.
news

Ravens Are Near Full Strength Going Into AFC Championship

The Ravens had perfect practice attendance Friday. Meanwhile, the Chiefs ruled out All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and three others.
news

Mark Andrews: 'I Can't Tell You How Excited I Am' to Be Back

Ravens TE Mark Andrews talked about his rehab from a major ankle injury and his emotions returning for the AFC Championship game.
news

The Story Behind Mark Andrews' Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber

Mark Andrews said his girlfriend's mom had a hyperbaric oxygen chamber lying around the house.
news

Marlon Humphrey: 'Super Excited to Hopefully Get Out There'

Todd Monken talks about the possibility of adding Mark Andrews to the TE mix. Only two head coaching vacancies remain. Jackson and Ravens coaches are finalists for major awards.
news

John Harbaugh's Reaction to His Brother Returning to the NFL

John Harbaugh said the Chargers 'just got themselves one great coach' with his brother Jim.
news

Ravens Defense: Patrick Mahomes Is Elite, But So Are We

The Ravens defense hasn't backed down against any challenge this season and won't in the AFC Championship.
news

Harbaugh Brothers Will Square Off Again Next Season

Jim Harbaugh has joined the Los Angeles Chargers as their next head coach, meaning the brothers' conversations will change.
news

Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, T-Pain And More Legends & Celebrities Coming Out for AFC Championship

In Baltimore's first conference title game since 1971, the heavy hitters are coming in to witness.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising