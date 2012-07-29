Anquan Boldin: This Will Be My Best Year





Is Anquan Boldin slowing down?

That's what some media pundits say about the Ravens' 31-year-old wide receiver.

While Boldin may have lost a step last year, he doesn't anticipate that being a problem this season.

In fact, he sees a big year.

"I feel like this year will be my best year, honestly. That's how I feel," Boldin said. "I'm healthy. Everything is clicking on offense. We're a year better. I'm definitely looking forward to this year."

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Boldin looks "quick" in training camp. He said he couldn't really compare it to last year, however.

Boldin played with a partially torn meniscus for almost all of last season. It fully tore with two weeks left in the regular season, forcing minor surgery.

The 10-year veteran returned for the playoffs and made four catches for 73 yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans, then six grabs for 101 yards in the AFC championship in New England.

The tough-nosed Boldin wouldn't say how much the partial tear limited him, but said he felt much better after the surgery, and the results prove his point.

"It's something I gutted out. This year, I'm completely healthy," Boldin said. "I feel good. I feel a lot better coming in this year than I did last year."

Before he went under the knife, Boldin was on pace for a 1,000-yard season, something he didn't accomplish in his first year as a Raven. Had he continued putting up 63 yards per game, he would have finished with 1,013.

As for critics who say Boldin can't make big plays, his average yards per catch (15.6) last year were the highest ever during his nine-year career.

Boldin could improve on those numbers this year, particularly if the passing offense takes another step forward.

He has proven speedster Torrey Smith opposite him, and the addition of Jacoby Jones should further stretch defenses vertically and allow Boldin more room to operate from the slot and underneath.

Boldin isn't concerned about his numbers or if another wide receiver passes him in receiving yards, however.