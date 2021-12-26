Anthony Averett Leaves Cincinnati Game With Chest Injury

Dec 26, 2021 at 02:26 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122621-Averett
Phil Hoffman/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Anthony Averett

Already decimated by injuries, the Ravens secondary suffered another blow early in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Anthony Averett suffered a chest injury with 4:29 left in the first quarter. He was originally ruled as questionable to return, but ruled out at halftime.

After going low to make a tackle on tight end C.J. Uzomah, Averett stayed on the ground. Averett rose to his feet, but was carted to the locker room holding his left side.

The loss of Averett is another major setback for a secondary that has lost all of its top cornerbacks except nickel corner Tavon Young. Pro Bowl corner Marcus Peters was lost for the season prior to Week 1 with a knee injury and All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury Dec. 5.

Two other cornerbacks are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and did not play Sunday – Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry. Former practice squad player Kevon Seymour started Sunday's game, and Daryl Worley, who was just signed to the practice squad this week, replaced Averett after his injury.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow immediately went on the attack, and the Bengals scored touchdowns on three straight possessions after Averett left the game. A Baltimore busted coverage in the secondary left Tyler Boyd wide open for a 68-yard catch-and-run to give Cincinnati a 17-7 lead, followed by a 9-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Joe Mixon that made the score 24-7 with just over seven minutes left in the second quarter.

Related Content

news

Short-Handed Ravens Defense Overwhelmed By Joe Burrow, Bengals Wide Receivers

By the end of Sunday's game in Cincinnati, the Ravens didn't have a single cornerback they started the season with. 
news

Patrick Mekari Active vs. Bengals, Blocking for Josh Johnson

Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard is inactive, but defensive lineman Calais Campbell will return from thigh injury.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Look to Reverse History in Bengals Rematch

The Ravens will wear their white jersey and black pants, which they have gone 1-1 in so far this season.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bengals

The game will be broadcast on CBS and kick off at 1 p.m. from Paul Brown Stadium.
news

Josh Johnson to Start in Cincinnati With Tyler Huntley Placed on COVID List, Lamar Jackson Not Traveling

The Ravens did get WR Sammy Watkins back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and activated rookie OLB Daelin Hayes to the 53-man roster.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens (8-6) and Bengals (8-6) meet in Cincinnati, with first place in the AFC North on the line and Baltimore looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

A week in which they only had 13 healthy defensive players at one practice sounds like the biggest test yet.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

A couple AFC foes could be knocked out of the race and two primary wild-card challengers have tough challengers this week.
news

Chuck Clark, Trystan Colon Activated From COVID-19 List

Practice squad running back Nate McCrary was also activated from the Reserve COVID-19 list on Friday.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals: Lamar Jackson Is Still Sidelined

The Ravens could get starting right tackle Patrick Mekari back but may be without Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Bengals

Here are 10 stats to know for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game in Week 16.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising