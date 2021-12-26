Anthony Averett Leaves Cincinnati Game With Chest Injury

Already decimated by injuries, the Ravens secondary suffered another blow early in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Anthony Averett suffered a chest injury with 4:29 left in the first quarter. He was originally ruled as questionable to return, but ruled out at halftime.

After going low to make a tackle on tight end C.J. Uzomah, Averett stayed on the ground. Averett rose to his feet, but was carted to the locker room holding his left side.

The loss of Averett is another major setback for a secondary that has lost all of its top cornerbacks except nickel corner Tavon Young. Pro Bowl corner Marcus Peters was lost for the season prior to Week 1 with a knee injury and All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending pectoral injury Dec. 5.