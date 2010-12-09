Anthony Burgos (Franklin) Named Ravens High School Coach of the Week

Anthony Burgos, head coach of the Franklin (Reisterstown, Md.) varsity football team, has been named Ravens High School Coach of the Week for the 10th and final week of the 2010 NFL season. Presented by Toyota, this is the 14th year of the Ravens' award program.

In Friday (11/12) night's Class 3A North region semifinal, the Indians managed to accomplish something they hadn't done in 16 years – defeat the No. 9 Hereford Bulls. Led by an aggressive defensive effort, Franklin managed to force five turnovers – all of which led to touchdowns – en route to a 47-14 victory.

"It was tremendous to kind of get that monkey off our back," Burgos admitted. "All of our athletic teams have had a tough time with Hereford. It was a great win for the whole student body and the community."

After dropping a regular season contest 14-6 to the Bulls on Oct. 22, the Indians were ready to put the 16-year streak to an end. In the days leading up to the game, Burgos stressed that the outcome would ultimately be determined through the turnover battle.

"One thing we did all week was focus on stripping the ball," the eighth-year head coach said. "We practiced that all week, and it ended up being a big part of the game."

For senior Mark Venable, the practice clearly paid off. Defensively, the linebacker registered 14 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown. On the opposite side of the ball, the running back rushed for 162 yards and reached the end zone on two occasions.

"We felt that back in October, we didn't make the big plays," Burgos said, in reference to Franklin's last showdown with the Bulls. "We focused on trying to get our big-time players to make big plays, and this time that's what happened. I think all of our guys were on the same page this game."

Despite enjoying the long-awaited win, Burgos left his locker room Friday night with a simple reminder as his team ventures further into the playoffs:

"It was a good win, but we still have things left to do."

Each week during the season, the Ravens honored a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his athletes. Each winner will be present at the Ravens vs. Saints home game on Dec. 19 for the naming of the Ravens' High School Coach of the Year.

Each weekly recipient receives:

A $2,000 donation to the school's football program

An award certificate signed by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh

A specially-designed Coach of the Week hat