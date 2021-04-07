Anthony Levine Sr. Returning on One-Year Contract

Apr 07, 2021 at 01:53 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

040721-Levine

Anthony Levine has been a fixture with the Ravens for nine seasons as a superb special teams player, a versatile defender and locker room leader.

That presence will continue in 2021, as Levine agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Ravens on Wednesday. The 34-year-old linebacker/safety will return to Baltimore, the place he has called home since 2012.

Nicknamed "Co-Cap," the dependable Levine has played more snaps on special teams (2,720) than any player during his tenure, a leader on a special teams unit that is perennially one of the NFL's best. He has also played important snaps during his career at safety and linebacker, fitting into the multiple schemes favored by Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale.

Levine has also been one of the team's most durable players, playing every game for seven consecutive seasons until he was finally sidelined for one game in 2020 after fighting through an abdomen injury more much of the year.

The Ravens have depended on Levine not only for his play, but as a mentor to young players who often see most of their action special teams early in their careers. He's also a leader off the field with his work in the Baltimore community.

Undrafted out of Tennessee State in 2010, Levine spent two seasons on the Green Bay Packers practice squad before signed with the Ravens in 2012. Punter Sam Koch, kicker Justin Tucker, and cornerback Jimmy Smith are the only current Ravens who have been with the team for longer.

