Anthony Richardson Calls Himself a Blend of Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton

On paper, Richardson's stats don't scream first-round pick. He completed 53.8 percent of his passes last season, his first as the Gators' full-time starter. He averaged 212 passing yards per game and tossed 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions.

But Richardson also adds a dynamic running presence, as he rushed for 654 yards and nine scores last season. He's averaged 6.9 yards per carry over his career.

Richardson has massive talent and a build that dropped jaws at the Combine, but analysts believe refinement is needed. Many pundits view him as a player that could use a redshirt rookie season before becoming an NFL starter.

Richardson was asked about being labeled a "project" and bristled at the question. It's clear he'll come to the NFL with a chip on his shoulder, not unlike Jackson did when he slid to the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I don't even know what that means, 'Project label,'" Richardson said. "I'm willing to bring anything, anything and everything that they need from me. I'm gonna work hard. I'm gonna be dedicated to my craft, and I'm just gonna be a leader in that organization, so just grow and continue to grow."