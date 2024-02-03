 Skip to main content
Reports: Anthony Weaver to Become Dolphins Defensive Coordinator

Feb 03, 2024 at 02:27 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

2324weaver
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver

Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver has agreed to become the Dolphins' next defensive coordinator, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

Weaver became Baltimore's defensive line coach in 2021 and was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive line in 2022.

Weaver was the Texans' defensive coordinator for one season (2020), before Head Coach Bill O'Brien was fired and his coaching staff was dismantled. Weaver spent five seasons with the Texans' coaching staff and has also coached with the Browns, Bills and Jets.

The 43-year-old Weaver interviewed for head coaching positions with the Commanders and Falcons during the recent NFL hiring cycle.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Weaver will be a future head coach in the NFL and confirmed that he was a candidate to join Miami as their coordinator.

"Anthony Weaver…runs the whole defensive front and does a great job with the pass rush," Harbaugh said. "He does a great job with the run defense. He's also my assistant head coach. He's a phenomenal leader. He was interviewing for head-coaching jobs already this year.

"If he gets that (Miami) job, I'll be happy for him."

A former defensive lineman, Weaver began his NFL playing with career with the Ravens in 2002 as a second-round pick and spent four seasons in Baltimore. He played his final three seasons with the Texans before starting his coaching career.

Weaver is the third Ravens defensive coach to land elsewhere already this offseason, along with Mike Macdonald (Seahawks) and Dennard Wilson (Titans).

