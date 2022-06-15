Army-Navy Game Is Coming to M&T Bank Stadium

The classic Army-Navy football game is coming back to M&T Bank Stadium in 2025.
The future sites of "America's Game" was announced Wednesday afternoon.
It will be the seventh time Baltimore has hosted the game and the first since 2016, when Army defeated Navy, 21-17.
The two teams are 3-3 in games played in Baltimore. Navy will serve as the home team.
The other sites are Boston/Gillette Stadium in 2023, Washington, D.C./FedEx Field in 2024, New York City/MetLife Stadium in 2026 and Philadelphia/Lincoln Financial Field in 2027.