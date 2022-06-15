Army-Navy Game Is Coming to M&T Bank Stadium

Jun 15, 2022 at 05:25 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

ArmyMarchOn121016B
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium

The classic Army-Navy football game is coming back to M&T Bank Stadium in 2025.

The future sites of "America's Game" was announced Wednesday afternoon.

It will be the seventh time Baltimore has hosted the game and the first since 2016, when Army defeated Navy, 21-17.

The two teams are 3-3 in games played in Baltimore. Navy will serve as the home team.

The other sites are Boston/Gillette Stadium in 2023, Washington, D.C./FedEx Field in 2024, New York City/MetLife Stadium in 2026 and Philadelphia/Lincoln Financial Field in 2027.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Giving Elite Sprinter a Tryout at Wide Receiver

The Ravens are emphasizing their downfield passing game. Tony Jefferson is having a strong offseason. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton is picking up the defense quickly.

news

Mailbag: Analyzing the Undrafted Rookies' Chances

What's the latest on Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul? Could the Ravens still sign a veteran inside linebacker? What nickname should we have for the rookie pass rushers?

news

Calais Campbell Came Back to Chase a Super Bowl

Entering his 15th NFL season, Calais Campbell begins another quest for a Super Bowl victory that has eluded his grasp.

news

Late for Work 6/15: Analytics Suggest Rashod Bateman Is Primed for Breakout Season

Brian Baldinger expects Odafe Oweh to make a big jump this year. The Ravens are named as a potential landing spot for Robert Quinn if he's traded. Three Ravens make Pete Prisco's top 100 players list. Greg Cosell says Kyle Hamilton compares favorably with Kam Chancellor.

news

News & Notes: Michael Pierce Absent From Minicamp for 'Personal Matter'

Marcus Williams was limited to individual drills while dealing with minor physical issues. Mark Andrews says Rashod Bateman's speed is underrated. Andrews is bummed that he will miss this year's Tight End University.

news

Practice Report: Lamar Jackson's Passes Have More Zip; 10 Day 1 Minicamp Observations

Lamar Jackson seems to have more zip on his passes, but there's some catching up to do. Tony Jefferson got two interceptions. The Jackson-Mark Andrews connection is just fine.

news

Ravens Waive Derek Wolfe After Reaching Injury Settlement

Defensive end Derek Wolfe revealed that he had a second hip surgery to 'try to live a normal life.'

news

Derek Wolfe Reveals He Underwent Second Hip Surgery

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe, who missed the entire 2021 season, revealed Monday that he underwent a second offseason hip surgery.

news

Late for Work 6/14: Ravens Given Third-Best Odds of Landing Terry McLaurin if He's Traded

Which pass rusher is the better option: Jason Pierre-Paul or Justin Houston? The Ravens' offensive line has 'high-end potential.'

news

Lamar Jackson Has Reported for Ravens Minicamp

After not being at Ravens organized team activities, Lamar Jackson has returned for the team's mandatory minicamp.

news

Storylines to Watch at Ravens Minicamp

Lamar Jackson is with the entire team for the first time this offseason. Young wide receivers hope to stand out. Corners and pass rushers can state their cases.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising