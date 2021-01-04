Around AFC North: Browns React to Ending 18-Year Playoff Drought

Much credit for the Browns' success goes to first-year Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, who changed the culture in Cleveland and got its talented roster to reach its potential. Stefanski interviewed for the job in 2019, but the Browns decided on Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after just one season. Stefanski returned to the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 as their offensive coordinator, and when he interviewed with the Browns a second time, they decided he was the right person for the job.

"I went back to the Vikings working for Coach [Mike] Zimmer and had a great year," Stefanski said via Peter King of NBC's Pro Football Talk. "Worked with Gary Kubiak for a season and it made me a better coach. Whenever you're up for something you don't get, of course there's disappointment. But I think it all worked out."

Now Stefanski says it's time to get back to work, preparing for a playoff game in Pittsburgh where the Browns will be underdogs.