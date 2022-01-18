Around the AFC North: 'All Signs Point to' Mason Rudolph As Steelers' Next Quarterback

Pittsburgh Steelers: Diontae Johnson Gives Mason Rudolph Vote of Confidence

Losing to Kansas City this weekend ended the Steelers' season and began a new chapter without Ben Roethlisberger, who is expected to retire after 19 seasons.

There has been speculation that the Steelers might pursue a veteran quarterback this offseason. However, backup Mason Rudolph has waited a long time for his opportunity and has the support of teammates, including Pittsburgh's No. 1 wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

"Mason's a great player, a great quarterback," Johnson said via Bryan DeArdo of cbssports.com. "He's smart. Playing with him my rookie year, he's shown that he can win us games. In those tough moments, he can make plays. He's relaxed. When he was on the sideline this year, he was always on it, telling us what to look for, what coverages [defenses] mostly were in. Just throwing out plays where we could beat certain coverages.

"I'm sure he's going to work his tail off to compete for the starting job. I'm pulling for him."

The Athletic's Mark Kaboly wrote that "all signs are pointing to" Rudolph being the Steelers' next starting quarterback. Rudolph signed a one-year contract extension through 2022 last April.

"The free-agent quarterback market is not robust. The team is hesitant to go after big-name trades that would require a significant investment of high draft picks and cash. There is uncertainty surrounding this year's crop of draft-eligible quarterbacks, with questions about who is first-round worthy and can start as a rookie. The Steelers' best option might just be that low-key extension on draft day," Kaboly wrote.

"If the Steelers don't add a veteran high-end quarterback via trade in March, you can be assured that it will be Rudolph's job to lose heading into training camp."

However, expectations are always high in Pittsburgh, where Head Coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing year in 15 season. Rudolph is in the running to succeed Roethlisberger, but Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cam Heyward said Roethlisberger set a standard that will be difficult to match.