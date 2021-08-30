Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield Looks Sharp in Browns Preseason Finale

Expectations in Cleveland are sky-high, with the Browns coming off their first playoff season since 2002. How Mayfield plays will have a large bearing on Cleveland's fate, and he can't wait to get started.

"I know our guys are ready," Mayfield said via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal. "They've been itching to go. Just all that preparation you put in throughout the offseason and ever since you lost to the Chiefs in January, we've been working to this point right now, and I think our guys are ready to go."

The Browns have a chance for revenge in Week 1 when they visit Kansas City , one of the marquee matchups of opening weekend. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't deny it's a game the Browns have been thinking about for some time, and after an undefeated preseason, Cleveland will turn its full attention to the Chiefs.