Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield Says He's in No Rush for Extension

Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield Not Stressing Over Contract Extension

Much like Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield says his focus is on winning, not his next contract.

Leading the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs and having his best season in 2020 solidified Mayfield's status as the franchise quarterback. The No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason, joining Jackson and Josh Allen as top quarterbacks from the 2018 draft class who are positioned for big paydays..

"I am in no rush because I am just trying to win games, and like I said, it will handle itself," Mayfield said via Thomas Moore of dawgsbynature.com. "I think the chips will fall where they are supposed to. I am concerned about winning, and that is what everybody in this building needs to be concerned about.

"I have bet on myself my whole life. I have always taken it one day at a time and one play at a time. I am not going to handle it any differently now."

Reports from Browns mandatory minicamp last week indicate that Mayfield isn't distracted by his contract situation. According to Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt, Mayfield has better command of the offense than last season. Van Pelt expects Mayfield to play well in 2021, whether or not he has a new contract in place.