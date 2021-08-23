Around the AFC North: Ben Roethlisberger Is Sharp in Preseason Debut

Chase was targeted three times Friday and didn't catch pass, and he may be feeling the pressure of high expectations. However, Head Coach Zac Taylor insisted the Bengals were not second-guessing their decision to draft Chase over offensive tackle Penei Sewell or other players who were under consideration.

"By no means are we down on Ja'Marr," Taylor said via Ben Baby of ESPN. "He's just going through some of the things rookies go through in training camp, and we expect him to improve over the course of this week."

Drops were not an issue for Chase at LSU. According to ESPN Stats & Information, he had just six drops in 124 targets during his final college season (2019), helping the Tigers win a national championship with 1,780 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns. However, Chase sat out the 2020 season, and now he's adjusting to NFL game speed. Having made the decision to draft Chase, the Bengals hope he will fix his issues with drops quickly.

"The expectations are so high that you expect him to be a star right out of the gate," Taylor said. "But it takes work. You gotta put in the work. That consistency comes over time."

Cleveland Browns: Greedy Williams Injury May Result In Starting Role for Newsome

The battle between Greedy Williams and rookie first-round pick Greg Newsome II to start at cornerback may be decided by injury. Williams left Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a groin issue, which could pave the way for Newsome to open the season starting at corner opposite Denzel Ward.