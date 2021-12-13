Around the AFC North: Bengals Believe Trey Hendrickson Avoided Serious Back Injury

Steelers: Pondering Defensive Lineup Changes After Being Roasted by Dalvin Cook

Losing on Thursday night to the Minnesota Vikings gave the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1) more time to figure out what's wrong with their defense.

Pittsburgh gave up 176 yards rushing in the first half against the Vikings, and Dalvin Cook ran for 205 yards. It was the most yards any running back has gained against the Steelers since Fred Taylor rushed for 234 yards against them in 2000.

During the game, inside linebacker Joe Schobert was benched in favor of rookie Buddy Johnson, while fourth-year linebacker Marcus Allen saw his first snaps of the season on defense.

Pittsburgh rallied in the second half before losing 36-28 in Minnesota, but defensive end Cam Heyward said the Steelers can't be fooled into thinking their problems are close to being fixed because they almost stole a victory.

"First half was horrendous," Heyward said via Brian Hall of The Associated Press. "Guys weren't filling. We weren't getting off blocks. We weren't tackling. You name it, we did it wrong."

While the late-game drama involving wide receiver Chase Claypool drew plenty of attention, the Steelers' defense has been inconsistent all season. Head Coach Mike Tomlin did not rule out making more lineup changes prior to hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.