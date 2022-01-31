Around the AFC North: Bengals 'Not Surprised' They Reached Super Bowl

The Bengals are already the darlings of Cincinnati for reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. Burrow was the No. 1 pick in the draft two years ago with the Bengals coming off a 2-14 season. Until this year, they hadn't won a playoff game since 1990. Last season, they finished 4-11-1 and lost Burrow to a season-ending knee injury.

Now the Bengals are in the Super Bowl. Even Burrow didn't see the turnaround happening this quickly.

"I think if you would have told me coming into the league when I got drafted that we'd be here this year, obviously it would be a shock," Burrow said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "But like I said earlier, no, I'm not surprised."

Overcoming a 21-3 deficit in Kansas City made Cincinnati's victory even more impressive. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looked ready to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance. Chiefs fans were rocking Arrowhead Stadium and the Bengals seemed to be in serious trouble. But they never panicked, the mark of a championship team. They held the Chiefs out of the end zone at the end of the first half and to just three points in the second half and pulled off a shocker.

"When our back's against the wall, that's when we fight the best," said safety Vonn Bell, whose interception set up the game-winning drive. "Guys bowed up. Made big-time stops, big-time plays. [We] have a resilient group and we really showed that."

Reaching the Super Bowl was especially meaningful for Bengals who have been around longer than Burrow, like defensive end Sam Hubbard, who had eight tackles Sunday. Hubbard had never experienced a winning season since being drafted in 2018. But he sensed things would change when Burrow was drafted, and he was right.