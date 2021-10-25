Around the AFC North: Bengals Vow Not to Get 'Fat and Happy'

The Bengals look like they're in the AFC North race to stay, and future opponents will have them circled on their calendars. Cincinnati has already captured road victories over two division rivals, the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. When they face those teams again later this season, quarterback Joe Burrow knows they'll be looking for revenge. The Ravens visit Cincinnati on Dec. 26.

"We know exactly what the future holds," Burrow told Peter King of NBC Sports. "We're gonna have to come back and beat both these guys again, play them on our home turf. They'll be excited to come in and try to end our season early. We're gonna have to keep getting better each week. I know it sounds cliché but we really just gotta keep getting better.