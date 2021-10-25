Around the AFC North: Bengals Vow Not to Get 'Fat and Happy'

Cincinnati Bengals: Zac Taylor Says His Team Won't Get a Big Head After Huge Win
Sitting atop the AFC North with a 5-2 record through seven games is not what many people expected from the Cincinnati Bengals when the season began.
Now the challenge for Cincinnati is to stay level-headed following Sunday's convincing 41-17 victory over the Ravens (5-2). Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said his team won't be overlooking the New York Jets (1-6), who they visit in Week 8.
"We have a huge game next week, and we just can't let this week carry over and have our guys getting fat and happy," Taylor said following Sunday's win. "That's not what good teams do. So, we're going to make sure we handle this victory the right way."
After his eight-catch, 201-yard performance against the Ravens, Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is second in the NFL in receiving yards (754), trailing only Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams.
The Bengals look like they're in the AFC North race to stay, and future opponents will have them circled on their calendars. Cincinnati has already captured road victories over two division rivals, the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. When they face those teams again later this season, quarterback Joe Burrow knows they'll be looking for revenge. The Ravens visit Cincinnati on Dec. 26.
"We know exactly what the future holds," Burrow told Peter King of NBC Sports. "We're gonna have to come back and beat both these guys again, play them on our home turf. They'll be excited to come in and try to end our season early. We're gonna have to keep getting better each week. I know it sounds cliché but we really just gotta keep getting better.
"The one thing I know about the NFL is how good these teams are. Baltimore's a really, really good team. They'll come back with vengeance the next time we play them. Today was very exciting for us. It's exciting that the preparation that we put in all offseason and this week showed up on the field. Five and two's good, but it's 5-2."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Will Melvin Ingram Be Traded By Nov. 2 Deadline?
Melvin Ingram, the veteran pass rusher the Steelers signed during the offseason, could have a short stay in Pittsburgh. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that the Steelers have received calls inquiring about Ingram's availability.
"The longtime Chargers veteran landed in Pittsburgh this year and has yet to hit his stride. With inconsistent playing time, teams have begun calling the Steelers about potentially trading for Ingram, and it does appear the Steelers have listened and engaged," Rapoport said. "Due the balance of just $1.075 million in base salary (the team paid $2.925 million in a signing bonus), Ingram isn't expensive. The Chiefs have been among those on the hunt around the league for a pass rusher, and they did host Ingram on a visit before he signed."
Ingram has just one sack this season, and he played a season-low 26 percent of the defensive snaps Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Steelers (3-3) had a Week 7 bye and will visit the Cleveland Browns (4-3) in an important AFC North game on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield's Status for Sunday Uncertain
Case Keenum started his first game at quarterback in place of Baker Mayfield on Thursday night, and it may not be Keenum's last start. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports has reported that in addition to a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, Mayfield has a fractured shoulder that needs to heal before he is allowed to play.
More will likely be revealed about Mayfield's status for Sunday's game against the Steelers as the week progresses. After Thursday night's win, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said he would let the medical staff tell him when Mayfield is ready to play. Until then, Keenum will remain the starter.
"I think we've been very consistent, our medical team, with Baker on this injury," Stefanski told 92.3 The Fan. "And I will continue to listen to the medical staff in terms of when Baker's ready to go."
Stefanski said the Browns believe they can keep winning with Keenum in the lineup.
"I think the expectations for our position don't change regardless of who's in there," Stefanski said. "We have expectations for the quarterback, how they play, and I thought Case played well."