Around the AFC North: Browns Frustrated After Third Straight Defeat

The Browns committed 13 penalties. Mayfield threw another interception, his 12th, and is tied with Jameis Winston for the league lead in that category. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. only has one touchdown catch, as he and Mayfield have struggled to find consistent chemistry.

At his postgame press conference, Mayfield shouldered the blame for not playing well enough to help the Browns win.

"It's just non-disciplined, guys not being focused on doing their job," Mayfield said via NFL.com. "It starts first and foremost with me, to be a leader every single down."

First-year Head Coach Freddie Kitchens also faced post-game questions about his decision-making. Trailing by 13 points, he sent the punt team out on fourth-and-11 in the fourth quarter and instructed them to take a false start to save a time out. After the penalty made it fourth-and-16, he sent the offense back onto the field and Mayfield was sacked, giving the ball back to New England.

"I didn't want to use the timeout and I wanted to go for it," Kitchens said via the team's website. "We had half our guys running off, half our guys running on and I wasn't giving up right then and punting the ball to them."

On paper, the Browns' schedule the rest of the way looks less challenging than their first seven games. However, Cleveland needs a win badly heading into next Sunday's game in Denver against the Broncos. Kitchens said the Browns need to cut back on turnovers and penalties to turn around their season.