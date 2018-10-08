Around the AFC North: Browns' Resurgence Makes AFC North the Strongest Division

Browns: Cleveland's Resurgence Makes AFC North the Strongest

The Browns hadn't won a game against a division foe since October of 2015. Yet with Sunday's overtime win against the Ravens and a tie against the Steelers in Week 1, Cleveland suddenly sits at 2-2-1 and is a contender in the division.

"We are right there in the mix," Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio said. "If you win your division, you go to the playoffs. That is what we are working on as our first goal right now."

The AFC North crown is very much up the air. The Bengals sit atop the division at 4-1, but the Ravens (3-2) are just behind, and the Steelers (2-2-1) and Browns are not far off the pace. In years past, playing the Browns twice a year almost always meant two wins on the schedule. But that's not the case anymore.