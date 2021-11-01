Around the AFC North: Browns Tumble to Last Place, Suffer Another Big Injury 

Cleveland Browns: Picked by Many to Win Division, Browns Are in Basement

Last place in the AFC North is not where the Cleveland Browns (4-4) expected to be through eight games. But after a tough 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns are at the bottom of the division and have failed to score more than 17 points in three straight games.

The return of Baker Mayfield on Sunday didn't jumpstart Cleveland's offense and their starting quarterback is clearly playing hurt with a torn labrum in his non-throwing left shoulder.

The Browns' passing attack isn't clicking and it will be hard for their offense to improve unless that changes. Odell Beckham Jr. had just one catch against the Steelers for six yards, and Jarvis Landry (five catches, 65 yards) had several key drops and lost a fumble down the stretch.

Mayfield said Landry would take responsibility for the drops, but that it fell on the entire offensive unit to correct its struggles.