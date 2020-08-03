Around the AFC North: David Njoku Says He's 'All-In' With Browns

With Njoku and Hooper at tight end, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry at wide receiver, and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt at running back, the Browns believe they have surrounded quarterback Baker Mayfield with enough talent to have a bounce back season. Throughout the offseason, Stefanski has said he wants both tight ends and he may get his wish.

"My stance hasn't changed," Stefanski said via ESPN. "The organization's stance hasn't changed in that we believe in David, excited to work with him."

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Sounds Confident About Rookie Season

Joe Burrow played with impressive poise leading LSU to the national championship. Now the No. 1-overall pick in the 2020 draft is bringing his swagger to the Cincinnati Bengals.

During his first training camp press conference, the rookie quarterback wasn't timid.

"I expect to play well and I expect to win a lot of games," Burrow said via ESPN.

Head Coach Zac Taylor confirmed that Burrow would take snaps with the first team once the Bengals hit the field, which wasn't a surprise. The Bengals hope to fast-track Burrow's learning curve and want him to feel as comfortable as possible when they open the season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Burrow won't have the benefit of playing preseason games, but he had informal workouts with several Bengals teammates before camp opened. The young quarterback raved about Cincinnati's second-round pick, wide receiver Tee Higgins from Clemson.

"I was very impressed the couple of times I threw with him," Burrow said. "I think he's going to be a really, really great player for us."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Cam Heyward's Long-Term Future Remains Uncertain

Cam Heyward has made three consecutive Pro Bowls and is entering the final year of his contract. Although Heyward wants to end his career in Pittsburgh, his agent says contract negotiations with the Steelers remain a long way from being resolved.

"I thought we'd be further along in the process," Heyward's agent Michael Perrett told ESPN. "In a normal year we might be. The current situation has led to a lot of uncertainty, but NFL business is still moving forward. Cam would love to retire a Steeler, but at this point, he just doesn't know how all of this is going to play out."