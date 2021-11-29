Around the AFC North: 'Embarrassed' Steelers Prepare to Face Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers: Another Defensive Meltdown Leaves Pittsburgh in Division Basement

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) are in last place in the AFC North after being dominated in a 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was Pittsburgh's most lopsided defeat since 2016, and the Steelers don't have much time to regroup before hosting the division-leading Ravens (8-3) on Sunday.

All-Pro linebacker J.J. Watt admitted that the Steelers have major issues that must be addressed immediately.

"It wasn't something any of us are proud of," Watt said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "You never want to have that feeling coming out of a game. We have to stop this before it continues to unravel and become a bigger issue than what it already is.

"We can't keep playing like this. It's absolutely embarrassing."

Pittsburgh's defense is being shredded, giving up 41 points in back-to-back games. Head Coach Mike Tomlin didn't try to downplay his concern either after Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28 carries, 165 yards, two touchdowns) had more than 100 yards before halftime.

"It's alarming, it is," Tomlin said. "We're not trying to play it cool by any stretch. We don't play football like that, but we have been our last couple of weeks, so some adjustments need to be made."

Beating the rival Ravens would get the Steelers back over .500 and boost their fading playoff hopes. But losing another AFC North game might put Pittsburgh in a hole it can't climb out of. The Steelers have never had a losing record in 14 seasons under Tomlin.

Asked if Pittsburgh's defense was the worst he had played on during his 11 years in Pittsburgh, tackle Cam Heyward didn't dispute that notion.