Around the AFC North: Hot Bengals Plan to Be a Problem for Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals: Confidence is High After Winning Two Straight

The Bengals hope to be a Week 17 problem for the Ravens.

Cincinnati (4-10-1) has won two straight games for the first time since 2018 and Head Coach Zac Taylor got his first road victory with Sunday’s 37-31 decision over the Houston Texans.

Brandon Allen has been hot at quarterback since replacing the injured Joe Burrow, completing 29 of 37 passes Sunday for 371 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Allen has completed 76.7 percent of his passes in his last two starts, taking steps to solidify his place as Burrow's backup next season.

The Ravens (10-5) can clinch a playoff spot by winning in Cincinnati on Sunday, but the Bengals don't plan on making it easy. Ravens fans already have bad memories of a similar situation three years ago. Baltimore needed a Week 17 victory over the Bengals, who were then 6-9, to clinch a playoff spot. But a game-winning 49-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-12 with 44 seconds left knocked Baltimore out of the postseason.

Allen is playing well and has dangerous receivers to work with like rookie Tee Higgins (67 catches, 908 yards, six touchdowns), who is threatening to have a 1,000-yard season as a rookie. Boyd (78 catches, 840 yards, four touchdowns) sat out against the Texans because of a concussion but could return, and veteran A.J. Green has been more productive the past couple weeks.

It has been a challenging first two seasons as a head coach for Taylor, but he believes the Bengals are headed in the right direction, and they will be motivated to end the season by upsetting the Ravens. In Week 5, the Ravens dominated the Bengals, 27-3, who kicked a field goal with 32 seconds to play to avoid being shut out.