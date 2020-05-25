Around the AFC North: How the Browns Plan to Get Baker Mayfield Back on Track

Cincinnati Bengals: Carson Palmer Offers Joe Burrow Advice

Carson Palmer is well aware of the weight Joe Burrow will have on his shoulders. The former quarterback also was the No. 1-overall pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003.

Like Burrow, Palmer was coming off winning the Heisman Trophy and led USC to an Orange Bowl victory. What followed was an up-and-down eight years in Bengals stripes with two Pro Bowls, two playoff appearances and one tough knee injury.

On Friday, Palmer offered some advice to Burrow when speaking on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

"The best thing he can do is go in there and work his butt off," Palmer said, per Sports Illustrated. "He's a hometown kid. He grew up an hour northeast of downtown Cincinnati. That city's in his blood. He's got family and high school teammates and teachers and so many people pulling for him. He's going to have a ton of support.

"If you get shellacked in Week 1, Week 2, Week 3, Week 4 — just keep fighting because they are a couple steps behind personnel wise. There's a reason they're drafting number one. It's because they're a couple years away. So just come in and know that it's going to be a rough start from the jump. But coming off a national championship, coming off all the success he's had at the collegiate level, maybe his work ethic can come in and create a culture there that there's a certain level of commitment, a certain level of work ethic and expertise and professionalism that he can bring in and I hope to see that rub off on all the guys around him."

Palmer's point echoes what Kristopher Knox wrote for Bleacher Report about each team's biggest potential distraction for 2020.