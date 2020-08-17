Around the AFC North: Injury to Trae Waynes a Blow for Bengals Defense

Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield Believes His Swagger Is Back

After a disappointing 6-10 season, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield did some soul-searching. He hired a dietitian during the offseason and reported to training camp in better shape. He also admitted that last year's struggles took away his swagger.

Mayfield plans to play with the freewheeling confidence he displayed as a rookie in 2018, after he won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and entered the NFL as the No. 1-overall pick.

"Having success all through high school and college and having that standard so high, the past couple of years have just been a roller coaster of emotions," Mayfield told reporters via ESPN.com. "So I would say I lost myself, not having that success. I think I tried different ways of trying to have that success and I didn't find it. I wasn't able to be who (I need to be) for these guys on our team."

The Browns visit the Ravens to open the season (Sept. 13), and how Cleveland goes in 2020 will depend largely on how Mayfield goes. He had 22 touchdown passes last season, but he also threw 21 interceptions. This season, Mayfield says he is leaner and more mobile, which will add to his playmaking ability when he is chased from the pocket.

"There was a lot of plays, looking back on last year, physically, I wasn't able to work out as much, being beat up," Mayfield said. "So I was heavier than I ever was playing before. I needed to be able to have the scrambling ability to move in the pocket. It's my job to be in prime physical shape, to do my job on Sundays.