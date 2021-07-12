Around the AFC North: Is Ben Roethlisberger Tipping-Off Opponents?

Pittsburgh Steelers: Does Ben Roethlisberger Have a Tell?

The Steelers offense was one of the best in the league during its 11-0 start to last season. Its struggles down the stretch, however, led to a 1-5 record finish and early playoff exit.

So what changed? Pittsburgh media is buzzing about the possibility that veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a tell last season.

This apparently has been talked about for a while in Pittsburgh, but it picked up steam Friday when a TikTok user posted a video looking at Roethlisberger's feet. The premise is that when Roethlisberger hands the ball off, he's flat-footed. When he's going to pass, he raises his left heel just before the snap.

SteelersDepot.com studied the full season and found that the tip checks out 95 percent of the time on shotgun run plays and 90 percent of shotgun passes.

"Yes, this is a tell from Roethlisberger," wrote Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora. "To say otherwise is to ignore the tape and the data. But this is something that's been happening for seemingly his entire career."

The Pittsburgh Tribune's Tim Benz wondered whether Roethlisberger's footwork was "part of what Washington's defensive players were talking about when they claimed 'Baltimore exposed some things' during the Steelers' last win of their 11-0 start in 2020?"

If Roethlisberger has been doing it his entire career, then that wouldn't seem to be the case.

"It's probably something Roethlisberger should note, but I think it's less about the foot lift and more about how he is standing in a more rigid, upright posture on the run plays, when he knows he's not going to throw," Benz wrote.

"It's fair to say Roethlisberger should do a better job of disguising things in 2021, and you know we'll be watching," Korora wrote. "But we should all be as unlucky as he's been to have this 'tell.' It's not the big deal some people think it is and I imagine that's why the Steelers haven't made an effort to fix it."