Around the AFC North: James Conner Leads Potent Ground Game for Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Takes Punishment as Bengals Settle for Tie

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked eight times Sunday while throwing for 312 yards and two touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles. Burrow showed plenty of toughness withstanding the punishment, but Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor knows he can't afford to have his young quarterback hit that often. Burrow has been sacked 14 times, the most of any NFL quarterback.

"That's something we got to fix right away," Taylor said via cincinnatibengals.com. "I don't care what play you call; you're going to have problems when you can't block a guy for a second. That part is frustrating."

Burrow was momentarily shaken up after one sack, but he quickly reentered the game.

"I got the wind knocked out of me for about 10 seconds," Burrow said. "They told me I had to go out for a play. I was good after that."

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd believes the Bengals will start winning if they do a better job protecting Burrow. Cincinnati (0-2-1) hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.