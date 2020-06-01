Around the AFC North: James Conner Will Be Essential for Offensive Rebound

Cleveland Browns: New Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Making Strong First Impression

Dealing with restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic presents another challenge for rookies, both players and head coaches. However, first year Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has impressed players with his offseason approach since being hired.

Stefanski hasn't been able to meet with the Browns as a group yet, but his methods in Zoom meetings and conversations have been well received.

"Kevin is obviously an extremely sharp guy," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said via ESPN. "He's able to relate to everybody. That's one of the best parts about him and being around him so far."

Stefanski flew to Texas in March to meet with Mayfield before the pandemic made travel more challenging. Getting the most out of Mayfield will be one of the keys to Cleveland's success, and Stefanski appears to have started on a positive vibe with his young quarterback.

The Browns never established consistency under former Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and their disappointing 6-10 season led to him being fired after one season. Mayfield believes Stefanski is building a foundation for success, even during the pandemic.

"Just hearing his message, everything he does is with a purpose," Mayfield said. "It's a very deliberate message and he has everybody believing in that on the staff. I think that's how the foundation should be set, and he's done an unbelievable job of that."

Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins Could Be a Dynamic Target for Joe Burrow

As the No. 1 pick in the draft, quarterback Joe Burrow has drawn plenty of attention. However, the Bengals are also excited about their second-round pick, wide receiver Tee Higgins of Clemson.

With 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, Higgins was one of the top wide receiver prospects in a draft that was loaded at the position. Coaches at Clemson compare Higgins to another talented wide receiver from that school, DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals, who has five 1,000-yard seasons in the NFL.

Higgins' wingspan at the Combine measured 81 inches, one inch longer than Hopkins'. A former star basketball player in high school, Higgins uses his reach, size, and athletic ability to make difficult catches look easy. He has been doing that since his days at Oak Ridge (Tenn.) High School.

"His acrobatic catches at practice were just unbelievable," Joe Gaddis, Higgins' coach at Oak Ridge told ESPN. "I would just look and shake my head and think, 'Man, did he really just do that?' He'll do it in Cincinnati."

The Bengals envision A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Higgins providing Burrow with a three-headed monster at wide receiver. Higgins saw Burrow light up Clemson's defense in the national championship game when he led LSU to victory. Now Higgins is looking forward to catching passes from Burrow.