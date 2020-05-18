Around the AFC North: James Harrison Says Mike Tomlin Handed Him an Envelope After Vicious Hit

Cleveland Browns: Mayfield Works Out With Receivers in Texas

With COVID-19 keeping the Browns' practice facility closed, quarterback Baker Mayfield is taking matters into his own hands.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, Mayfield invited some of his wide receivers and tight ends to his home in Austin, Texas to work out. The group includes tight ends Austin Hooper and David Njoku and wide receivers Rashard Higgins and Damion Ratley.

The idea reportedly originated with Hooper, who signed with the Browns in free agency this offseason. Starting wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are both rehabilitating from offseason surgery and didn't make the trip.

The Browns have the challenge of adapting to another new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, and new offensive coordinator, Alex Van Pelt, during an altered offseason where they can't be together. It's Mayfield's fourth head coach and offensive coordinator since being the No. 1-overall pick in 2018.

Cincinnati Bengals: 'Cornerstone' Left Tackle Set to Take the Field

The Bengals feel like they have not just one, but two, first-round picks taking the field on offense this year. Of course, all the attention has been on top-overall pick Joe Burrow. But the Bengals are also excited to give him a potential "cornerstone" blindside blocker, who was drafted with the 11th-overall selection last year.

Jonah Williams was a highly touted prospect coming out of Alabama, but suffered a shoulder injury during last year's offseason Bengals program that forced him to sit out his entire rookie season. He returned to the practice field last December and will be ready to go once practices resume this summer.

"It's like getting that first-round pick again," Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan said, via AL.com's Mark Inabinett. "It is nice to have him back in the fold. Obviously, a guy we felt like and feel like is going to be a cornerstone at left tackle for us."

Williams knows he has a big job on his hands protecting the Bengals' Burrow investment.