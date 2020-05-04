Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow In, Andy Dalton Out, But Questions Remain in Cincy

Now there is debate about whether Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national champion, will be an immediate hit and mega-star.

Two anonymous general managers told The Athletic that they have doubts about Burrow, who completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

"I have concerns," one GM said. "He does not have a lot of power or strength in his arm at all. He is a one-year producer. Love the brain, like the short accuracy. He is Alex Smith-like, and Alex was the No. 1 pick in the draft, nothing wrong with that."

Another GM said he would have drafted Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young and gotten a quarterback at a different time. The Bengals grabbed Burrow, then got him another weapon with Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick in the second round.

But another concern in Cincinnati is whether the Bengals didn't do enough to protect their investment. The Bengals had offensive line concerns last year, will now be without veteran Cordy Glenn, and didn't draft an offensive lineman until the sixth round. Cincinnati will get its 2019 first-round pick, Jonah Williams, back on the field after his rookie year was lost to a shoulder injury.

"The development of a first-round quarterback is as much about not ruining him as placing him in a position to succeed," Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski wrote.

"A team can have the right system in place and plenty of talent at the skill positions. But if the young signal-caller isn't properly protected and is under constant duress, he'll never excel. Offensive line play tends to be overlooked when it comes to a quarterback's progression."

Cleveland Browns: Stephen A. Smith's Biggest Threat to the Ravens

The Ravens won the division by six games last year, landed some big-time players in free agency and had what many pundits are calling the best draft in the NFL.

So who in the AFC North will be the Ravens' biggest challenge in 2020? ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks it's the Browns.

"You look at the Browns, I'm going to have to go with them. I think they're the biggest threat right now – at least on paper," Smith said. "We don't expect Baker Mayfield to regress. You have a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, who clearly is an upgrade from Mr. [Freddie] Kitchens himself. At least that's the perception."

Smith also talks about the Browns' addition of tight end Austin Hooper, the upgrade of the offensive line via free agency and the draft, and returning weapons such as Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb.