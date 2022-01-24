Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Resents Underdog Label As Bengals Head to AFC Championship

It remains to be seen if the Browns will re-sign Njoku, part with another tight end, or keep all three. Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski sounded high on Njoku when asked about him earlier this month.

"David is a guy over the course of the last couple of seasons who has shown great growth as a player and as a person," Stefanski said via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon-Journal. "The way he is playing on the field and the things that we are asking him to do, I think he is doing a really nice job. I think the tape speaks for itself. He has grown as a professional. He is still a young man, so he is continuing to grow as a person. I am really pleased with where he is."