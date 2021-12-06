Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Says He Won't Miss Time With Dislocated Pinkie

Pittsburgh Steelers: Big Ben Tables Retirement Talk Until After Season

There was plenty of talk about Ben Roethlisberger's future over the weekend after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the quarterback had told some former teammates that he expect this to be his last season.

Following Sunday's game, Roethlisberger said he had not been spreading his retirement plans, and that he wouldn't until the season was over.

"I haven't told everybody that," Roethlisberger said. "Honestly, we just got done with this game, I'm exhausted, and we play in a couple of hours, it feels like. My focus is on Minnesota and what we have to do to get ready. I'll address any of that stuff after the season. I've always been a one game at a time and a one season at a time person, and I'm going to stay that way."

Roethlisberger has taken plenty of criticism this season, but on Sunday he was still at this best in the clutch, leading the Steelers to two touchdowns and a field goal in their final three drives. Another loss would have made the rest of the season more difficult for the Steelers, but a win lifted them over .500 (6-5-1) and kept them very much in the divisional race.

How Roethlisberger plays will have a huge impact on whether Pittsburgh makes the postseason or not. Head Coach Mike Tomlin said speculation about Roethlisberger's future will not be a distraction.

"Ben doesn't allow it to become an issue," Tomlin said. Tomlin said via Pro Football Talk. "Ben has been pretty solid in terms of his expressions that he's singularly focused on what we're doing now. He'll deal with those things on the other side of his journey, and I'm with him on it. So it's not a distraction. I thought it was funny that it was seemingly a story this weekend, to be honest with you."