Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Says Super Bowl Loss Will 'Fuel' Bengals

"I'd like to think we'll be back in this situation multiple times over the course of the next few years," Burrow said via Judy Battista of NFL.com. "We take this and let it fuel you for the rest of our careers."

Cincinnati is young and talented, but getting to the Super Bowl is always difficult. The 2018 New England Patriots are the only team in the last 20 years to win the Super Bowl the season after losing it. Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was in his second year like Burrow when he led the Dolphins to Super Bowl XIX in 1985, but he never returned to the big game after losing to San Francisco.