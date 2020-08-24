Around the AFC North: John Ross Returns to Camp After Son's Bout With COVID-19

Pittsburgh Steelers: Eric Ebron's Addition Could Increase Usage of Tight Ends

With Ben Roethlisberger back in action for the Steelers, their offense is expected to improve significantly over last season. One of their new weapons is tight end Eric Ebron, who was acquired during free agency. Ebron is only 27 years old and not far removed from his best season in 2018 when he caught 66 passes for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts.

Ebron had terrific chemistry with Andrew Luck in 2018 and he believes that will be rekindled with Roethlisberger.

"I'm just here to be another chess piece," Ebron said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I feel like I pose a threat in the middle of the field that will help our receivers get one-on-one coverage."

The Steelers envision pairing Ebron with Vance McDonald to run more two tight end sets. Ebron believes the combination will make it easier for the Steelers to create mismatches and for Roethlisberger to identify them.