Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett's Suspension Upheld; Steelers Ailing

Nov 21, 2019 at 01:16 PM
While the Ravens are riding a six-game winning streak, the rest of the AFC North is struggling.

Here's the latest news from around the division:

Browns: Myles Garrett's Season-Long Suspension Upheld

Star Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett is confirmed out for the remainder of the season after the NFL upheld its indefinite suspension upon appeal.

Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hit him in the head with it near the end of last Thursday night's game.

Garrett is one of the NFL's leaders with 10 sacks this season. It's a big loss for their defense, which was dominant in a win last week. The Browns are still trying to get back into the playoff race, but it will be tougher without one of the league's most talented defensive players.

The whole situation got worse Thursday when it was revealed that Garrett claimed in his appeal that Rudolph used a racial slur toward him before the fight. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league looked into the allegations and "found no such evidence," per ESPN.

Steelers: Suspensions, Injuries Are Piling Up

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey had his three-game suspension for his role in the fight reduced to two games, but it's still a considerable loss. Pouncey won't be on the field for the Steelers-Browns rematch in Week 12.

Two of the top Steelers playmakers – wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Connor – are both in danger of missing Sunday's game after sitting out practice for a second straight day.

Smith-Schuster left last Thursday's game with a concussion, and it was later revealed that he also injured his knee on the same play, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Connor's shoulder injury flared up during the game and is still a problem.

Bengals: A.J. Green Still Isn't Suiting Up

First it looked like A.J. Green was going to make his season debut against the Ravens in Week 10. Now it doesn't appear he'll be ready even for Week 12, which puts playing at all more in question.

The Bengals might get back left tackle Cordy Glenn, however. Glenn suffered a concussion during the Bengals' second preseason game, then was suspended by the team for a week, reportedly for disciplinary reasons related to the treatment of the concussion.

