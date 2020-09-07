Around the AFC North: New Browns Safety Ronnie Harrison Eyes Ravens in Week 1

Joining the Browns shortly before their season-opener against the Ravens presents a challenge for Harrison. However, he expects to be in Cleveland's lineup Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

"I'm a pretty smart guy and I've been in the league a few years now," Harrison said on ESPN 850's The Really Big Show, via Cleveland.com. "They run the same type of stuff that we used to do in Jacksonville so I don't think that it will be so much the scheme just really the terminology I need to learn."

The Browns didn't play up to expectations in 2019, finishing 6-10 after many picked them to win the division. However, Cleveland beat the Ravens in Baltimore last year, and the Browns believe new Head Coach Kevin Stefanski will get more out of their talented roster in 2020. Harrison is excited to be part of the mix.