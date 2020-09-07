Around the AFC North: New Browns Safety Ronnie Harrison Eyes Ravens in Week 1

Cleveland Browns: Trade Brings Harrison to Secondary
The Ravens aren't the only AFC North team with a new starting safety. Cleveland acquired safety Ronnie Harrison in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2021. Harrison is the replacement in Cleveland for Grant Delpit, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles.
In his first two NFL seasons with Jacksonville, Harrison had 103 combined tackles, 12 pass deflections, three sacks, and three interceptions, and he's a young player who still has plenty of upside.
Joining the Browns shortly before their season-opener against the Ravens presents a challenge for Harrison. However, he expects to be in Cleveland's lineup Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
"I'm a pretty smart guy and I've been in the league a few years now," Harrison said on ESPN 850's The Really Big Show, via Cleveland.com. "They run the same type of stuff that we used to do in Jacksonville so I don't think that it will be so much the scheme just really the terminology I need to learn."
The Browns didn't play up to expectations in 2019, finishing 6-10 after many picked them to win the division. However, Cleveland beat the Ravens in Baltimore last year, and the Browns believe new Head Coach Kevin Stefanski will get more out of their talented roster in 2020. Harrison is excited to be part of the mix.
"They have guys like Odell (Beckham Jr.), Jarvis Landry, my former (Alabama) teammates there – Mack Wilson and Jedrick Wills," Harrison said. "It's a lot of good players and a great defense. I'm ready to go out there and ball with those guys."
Cincinnati Bengals: Mixon Agrees to Extension
Joe Mixon became the highest-paid member of the Bengals' backfield, signing a four-year extension Sept. 1 worth $48 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Mixon is coming off back-to-back seasons of rushing for more than 1,100 yards, and he's one of the key offensive weapons in Cincinnati's attack. His workload increased during the second half of last season and now he's looking forward to helping the Bengals' offense, led by rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, become more explosive.
"Our offense right now, I believe it's going to be very special," Mixon said via CincinnatiBengals.com. "We're definitely going to put on a show."
Mixon wants to show he's worth the investment the Bengals made in him, and he believes Burrow is going to deliver on his potential. Burrow's arrival is one reason Mixon wanted to re-sign with the Bengals.
"I just like everything about him," Mixon said. "His swag, the way he walks around, his confidence. He's a confident person like me. I think we go hand in hand with each other."
Pittsburgh Steelers: New Look Offensive Line Surrounds Pouncey
Eight-time Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey remains the anchor of Pittsburgh's offensive line. However, former starting left guard Ramon Foster retired during the offseason, which caused some shifting along Pittsburgh's offensive front.
Former starting right tackle Matt Feiler has moved to left guard to replace Foster. Either Chukwuma Okorafor or Zach Banner will start at right tackle.
That's more change than normal for Pittsburgh's offensive line. But Pouncey still believes the unit to be solid protecting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and he likes the enthusiasm being brought by young players like Okorafor and Banner.
"As you get older, you kind of lose some of the stuff that you look forward to, and those guys have brought a lot of energy back to the room," Pouncey told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Pouncey tore his meniscus in Week 16 last year, but he elected for rehab over surgery and believes he made the right decision. He expects to have a stellar 2020.
"I had a lot of time to work and get myself strong," Pouncey said. "I kind of got lucky with the aspect of it not being a lingering issue, so hopefully it stays that way throughout the season."