Around the AFC North: Odell Beckham Jr. Is Talking Super Bowl in Cleveland

Browns: Odell Beckham Not Afraid to Talk Super Bowl in Cleveland

No team in the AFC North has been more hyped this offseason than the Cleveland Browns, picked by many as the favorite to win the AFC North.

Much of that buzz is generated by the star power of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who the Browns acquired in a trade with the New York Giants. Beckham has huge talent and personality, and in an August cover story for GQ Magazine, he reiterated his intention to help Cleveland win its first Super Bowl.

"Legendary is going to Cleveland and trying to win a championship," Beckham said. "Who does not get into this game to be 11-5 or 12-4 every season, to win their conference, to win the championship, to go to the Super Bowl? What else would you do this for? Every year with the Giants, when they'd ask me, 'What are your goals for this year?' I would say to win a Super Bowl. There's no sugarcoating it. Even if you feel like your team can't do it, the goal is to win the Super Bowl. I don't understand what else I'm playing for. Playing to have a good season? No bro. I'm trying to win the Super Bowl."

The Browns will be under the microscope from the outset of training camp, as a franchise that hasn't made the playoffs since 2002 adjusts to drawing national attention. Cleveland has four prime-time games on its schedule, with Beckham and quarterback Baker Mayfield the marquee names who are leading a new era in Cleveland.

For Beckham, being in the spotlight is nothing new. He was a lightning rod for controversy with the Giants, but he also produced four 1,000-yard seasons during his six years and established himself as one of the NFL's top receivers. The Giants only made the playoffs once during Beckham's time in New York, but his spectacular one-handed catches attracted attention even during his pre-game warmups. Now Beckham looks forward to moving his act from New York to Cleveland.

"They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-and-11 team," Beckham said of the Giants. "Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That's just real rap."