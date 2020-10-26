Around the AFC North: Odell Beckham Jr. Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

Beckham's absence will put more pressure on everyone to pick up the slack as Cleveland (5-2) tries to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (six catches, 110 yards) stepped up Sunday, as did tight end Harrison Bryant (four catches, 56 yards, two touchdowns).

However, Beckham's loss is a huge blow to Cleveland. Baker Mayfield played well after Beckham left the game, throwing five touchdown passes. But the fiery quarterback said it weighed on his mind to see Beckham go down, trying to make a tackle after Mayfield threw an interception on his first toss of the game.

"I'd be lying to say that I was not beating myself up about it," Mayfield said via ESPN.com. "To go into halftime and see him, and I told him I love him, and he said, 'Go be great.' That was what he left me with to open up the second half. That was something I continued to remember throughout the second half."

Cleveland may lean more on its potent running attack that is currently being led by Kareem Hunt (18 carries, 72 yards), with running back Nick Chubb (knee) not expected back until November. Cleveland also has another proven wide receiver in Jarvis Landy, who leads the Browns in catches (29).