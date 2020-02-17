Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Reinstated, Sticking to His Story

Feb 17, 2020 at 03:14 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

021720_AFCNorth

Myles Garrett's suspension is over, but the controversy surrounding the Cleveland Browns star defensive end continues.

During an interview with ESPN last week, Garrett reiterated his claim that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur during their ugly brawl on Nov. 14. After the interview, Rudolph vehemently denied Garrett's accusation again, calling it "a bold-faced lie."

Rudolph's stance has been supported by Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, who issued a statement regarding the incident over the weekend.

During the Week 11 fight that led to Garrett's suspension, he ripped Rudolph's helmet off and hit him in the head with it. The NFL investigated the incident but found no evidence that Rudolph used a racial slur. Garrett was suspended indefinitely and missed the final six games of the 2019 season before being reinstated last week (Feb. 12).

In the ESPN interview, Garrett apologized for using his helmet as a weapon and said there was no justification for it.

"It was idiotic, foolish, it was childish on both parts, but it was childish of me," Garrett said, "and I apologize for attempting to injure him because I would never in my right mind try to do something like that."

The Browns are coming off a disappointing season (6-10) and are looking to turn the page with new Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and new General Manager Andrew Berry. However, Garrett's interview sparked more questions about what was said, or wasn't said, during the Browns-Steelers brawl.

Steelers: GM Thinks Big Ben Has Plenty Left

The 2004 NFL draft featured three quarterbacks who enjoyed long and successful careers – Eli Manning, Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger. Manning won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants and recently announced his retirement. Rivers plans to play next season, but he's an impending free agent and his 16-year run with the Chargers is over, coming off a season in which Rivers threw 20 interceptions.

However, the nearly 38-year-old Roethlisberger remains firmly entrenched as the Steelers' franchise quarterback.

Roethlisberger only played two games last year before undergoing season-ending elbow surgery, but General Manager Kevin Colbert is counting on Roethlisberger to return next season and beyond. Colbert doesn't think it's fair to compare Roethlisberger to Manning or Rivers at this stage of their careers.

"The only correlation is all three players were drafted in the same year," Colbert said via the team's website. "We're just really focused on where Ben is at this point. Unfortunately, he had a season-ending injury that we think he can and will recover from. Optimistically, he is on schedule to return, and we hope to return a better Ben than he was previous to the injury."

Bengals: Trade Rumors Involving Andy Dalton Increase

With the Cincinnati Bengals expected to draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1-overall pick, Andy Dalton's days in Cincinnati seem numbered. Dalton has been the Bengals' starting quarterback since being drafted in 2011, but he was temporarily benched last season and the Bengals had the NFL's worst record (2-14).

NBC Sports insider Peter King believes Dalton could be traded to the New England Patriots if Tom Brady joins another team during free agency.

"Dalton, by the way, would be my pick to start in New England next year if Brady goes," King wrote in his Football Morning in America column. "(Bill) Belichick would love Dalton. He's a quiet, intense lunchpail Texan who makes no excuses. And Dalton would embrace the Patriots ethos." 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are willing to work with Dalton to find a team that he wants to be traded to.

After nine seasons with the Bengals, including some memorable games against the Ravens, it appears Dalton is on the verge of moving elsewhere.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says 'We'll Have An Answer' For Cover-Zero Blitz

Jackson suspects weather change contributed to his latest illness. John Harbaugh discusses Brandon Williams missing his third straight game. Ravens prepare for windy game in Windy City. 
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not: Ravens Offense May Get Pieces Back for Bears Game

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown is questionable after being limited in Friday's practice. Nick Boyle, Latavius Murray and Patrick Mekari all have a chance to return to action.
news

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice After Two-Day Illness

Lamar Jackson is preparing to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 11 after missing two days of practice with a sickness.
news

Cast Your Vote to Give This Puppy a Ravens Name

The third Puppy With a Purpose is here. WBAL-TV is working with the Guide Dog Foundation to raise the pup and you can give it a Ravens name.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Bears

Check out the stats to know for the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.
news

Late for Work 11/19: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bears Matchup

Was not re-signing Matthew Judon a mistake? Lamar Jackson is named the Ravens' most improved player. Film analyst says Dolphins' blitz success doesn't mean anything for Ravens moving forward. 
news

Pundit Picks: A Few Media Members Picking Bears

See who the pundits think will win the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Remains Out With Illness

Breaking the huddle faster is a priority for the offense. Bradley Bozeman says the offensive line wants to protect Lamar Jackson so he can be 'Lamarvelous'. Return of Patrick Mekari would be a major lift. Wink Martindale says Justin Ellis has been a 'stud'.
news

Greg Roman on How the Ravens Plan to Beat Blitzes

After Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were blitzed relentlessly by the Dolphins, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman talked about what needs to change to handle it better.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing a Highly Successful Combo in Chicago

Check out the uniform combination and all-time history for the Baltimore Ravens' Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears.
news

How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bears

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 11 at 1 p.m.
news

Late for Work 11/18: Ronnie Stanley Is 'Really Confident' He Can Come Back From Ankle Injury

Excluding Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey is predicted to be the Ravens' MVP in the second half of the season. Jackson is one of the leaders of the quarterback evolution. Dolphins' Xavien Howard wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Ravens.
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising