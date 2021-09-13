Around the AFC North: Steelers Begin Season With Statement Win Over Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt Leads Sparkling Defensive Effort

A lot of people don't expect the Pittsburgh Steelers to repeat as AFC North champs, but the Steelers aren't ready to fade out of the picture.

With an impressive defensive performance led by T.J. Watt, who had two sacks, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble, the Steelers opened their season with a 23-16 victory against the Buffalo Bills. Many are touting the Bills as Super Bowl contenders after they reached the AFC championship game last season, but the Steelers went into the Bills' house and took over the game, holding quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo to just six points in the second half.

Ben Roethlisberger had an efficient day (18 for 32, 188 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, no sacks), but there was no need for him to be spectacular. The Pittsburgh defense carried the day, and Roethlisberger had no problem with it, playing behind a revamped offensive line still trying to hit its stride.

"We expect our defense to have to carry us," Roethlisberger said after the game via the Steelers' website. "I told them that afterward, we appreciated their efforts, appreciated what they do, not losing faith in us."