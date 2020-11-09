Around the AFC North: Steelers Continue Narrow Escapes

Cincinnati Bengals: Bad Showing Against Ravens Didn't Faze Burrow

It's not hard to pick out the worst game of the season for Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. It came against the Ravens in Week 5 when he completed a season-low 19 passes, threw an interception, and lost a fumble forced by Patrick Queen.

But since that 27-3 loss to Baltimore on Oct. 11, Burrow has been rolling. The Bengals (2-5-1) have won two of their last three games and come off a bye week believing they can upset the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Part of that confidence comes from Burrow, the rookie quarterback who has a 99.2 passer rating in his last three games since struggling against the Ravens.

CBS analyst Boomer Esiason believes Burrow will make the Bengals a tough opponent in the second half of the season.

"He was ready for this," Esiason said via CincinnatiBengals.com. "There's not anything this kid can't do on the field.