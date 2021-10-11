Around the AFC North: JuJu Smith-Schuster Is Out for the Season

Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers this season after testing free agency, reportedly turning down a bigger offer from the Ravens.

He had caught 15 passes for 129 yards so far this season. He is part of Pittsburgh's productive wide receiver trio led by Chase Claypool (20 catches, 341 yards, one touchdown) and Diontae Johnson (25 catches, 305 yards, three touchdowns).

Wide receivers James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud will likely see more reps, but Smith-Schuster's absence will be another challenge for the offense and 39-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers snapped a three-game losing streak with Sunday's 27-19 victory over the Denver Broncos and Roethlisberger had his best game of the season – (15 for 25, 253 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions).

However, the Steelers are still in the AFC North basement as they prepare to host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, and Roethlisberger gave a realistic response when asked if Sunday's victory would quiet his critics.