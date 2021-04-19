Around the AFC North: Steelers Left Tackle Reportedly Set to Visit Ravens

Baltimore has two Pro Bowl tackles in left tackle Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr., who has played primarily at right tackle during his career. However, Brown has expressed a desire to play left tackle exclusively, after taking over for Stanley last season when he suffered his season-ending ankle injury.

Adding a proven veteran like Villanueva would give the Ravens more insurance and flexibility regardless of whether the Ravens trade Brown or don't re-sign him after next season when he would be eligible to become a free agent.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta declined to comment in detail Monday about Villanueva's reported visit, or about the likelihood that Brown will be traded.

"I'm not going to talk about any ongoing discussions with Orlando, whatever that might be," DeCosta said. "There's always a lot of moving parts in any offseason. We're just basically approaching this with how we can build the best possible team to play in September. I'm also not going to comment on any reports of any players visiting or not visiting Baltimore. It doesn't really benefit us to talk about those kind of things, especially this time of year."