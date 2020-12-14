Around the AFC North: Steelers 'Not Playing Good Football,' Lose Second Straight

Pittsburgh Steelers: Hopes of First-Round Bye Are Slim After Another Loss

The Steelers' 11-0 start is a distant memory after a second-straight loss, this time to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, 26-15.

Pittsburgh's offense never got rolling and Ben Roethlisberger threw for just 187 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a back-breaking 51-yard pick six that gave the Bills a lead they never relinquished.

The Steelers defense continues to play well, but Pittsburgh's offense has floundered in back-to-back weeks. A large part of it is an inability to run the ball. The Steelers rushed for just 21 yards against the Washington Football Team last week, then just 47 yards versus Buffalo, despite getting starting running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey back on the field.

"Offensively, we're not very good," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said, via NFL.com. "We're not playing good football and that starts with me. So we all need to look in the mirror and understand that we all need to be better. I think that we will be."

With the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Steelers (11-2) clinched their first playoff berth since 2017. But the Chiefs' win and Steelers' loss also knocked Pittsburgh out of the driver's seat for the AFC's top seed and lone playoff bye. At this point, Pittsburgh has only a 5 percent chance of getting the top seed.

The Steelers now trail the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) and have a tougher schedule with the Colts and Browns remaining. The Bills could surpass the Steelers in the AFC's seeding and if the Browns win on Monday Night Football, the Steelers' chances of winning the division are even in danger.