Around the AFC North: Steelers' T.J. Watt Injured in Costly Tie Against Detroit

Cleveland Browns: Mayfield Says Something's Wrong In Cleveland

Baker Mayfield left Sunday's game with a bruised knee, but he seemed more wounded by the Cleveland Browns' 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Browns (5-5) would not make the playoffs if they started today, and have been held to 17 points or fewer in four of their last five games. Picked by many to win the AFC North before the season, the Browns are floundering and Mayfield is banged up.

"The losing is the worst part," Mayfield said via The Associated Press. "We thought we'd be in a better place right now, but we're not. When you're sitting here at 5-5, obviously something's wrong. We've got to figure it out and get it fixed."

The Browns were riding high last week after a 41-16 clubbing of the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Patriots brought them back down in a hurry. The Browns have lost four of their last six games.

Already playing with an injured non-throwing shoulder, Mayfield limped off the field Sunday shortly after being sacked by former Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

"Just an awkward hit and landing," Mayfield said. "Gotta find a way to get as healthy as possible. I'm pretty beat up right now."