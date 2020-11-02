Around the AFC North: Steelers Trade for Linebacker Avery Williamson 

Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow Believes Bengals Can Start Rolling

Many people have commented on Joe Burrow's supreme confidence for a rookie quarterback, and it continues to be displayed. Burrow threw for 249 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions during the Bengals' 31-20 upset victory over the Titans. That win leaves the Bengals at 2-5-1 heading into their bye week, which is significant considering that Cincinnati only won two games last season.

Burrow is on pace to set a rookie record for passing yards, but his swagger may be more impressive than his stats. He has the Bengals believing they can beat anybody, and his post-game comments only reinforced that notion.

"I think the games we have coming up are all very winnable," Burrow said, via Pro Football Talk. "We have a stretch here that we can rattle off four or five in a row that I think would be big for this organization and big for this team. I don't think we're out of it yet if we continue to play the way we did today I think we have a good chance."