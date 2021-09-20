Around the AFC North: T.J. Watt Injured in Steelers Defeat

The game ended Burrow's streak of 199 consecutive passes without throwing an interception, and the pick-six gave Chicago a 20-3 lead from which Cincinnati did not recover.

Pass protection continues to be an issue for the Bengals. Burrow has already been sacked nine times in two games, and only Zack Wilson of the New York Jets (10 times) has been dumped more.

The Bengals want Burrow to get rid of the ball quickly, but the Bears anticipated Cincinnati's short passing game and jumped Cincinnati's pass routes frequently. Moving forward, Burrow wants the Bengals to take more shots downfield to keep opposing defensive backs honest.