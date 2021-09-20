Around the AFC North: T.J. Watt Injured in Steelers Defeat

Sep 20, 2021 at 02:05 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092021-AFCN
Keith Srakocic/AP Photos
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt Suffers Groin Injury; Tyson Alualu Reportedly Out For Season

Two top Steelers defensive players were injured during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt did not return after suffering a first-quarter groin injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that it's not a major injury.

Watt was the AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, a dominant player who signed a contract extension last week that made him the NFL's highest-paid defensive player. Losing Watt had an immediate impact on Pittsburgh's defense both schematically and psychologically, a void that will remain until he returns.

The Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and all four teams in the AFC North enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record.

Watt's injury wasn't the only huge blow to Pittsburgh's defense. Starting nose tackle Tyson Alualu will have surgery on a fractured ankle and will miss the rest of the season, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin said Alaula would be out for an "extended" time during his post-game press conference. The Steelers are already thin on the defensive line without Stephon Tuitt (knee), who is on injured reserve and not eligible to return until at least Week 4.

"T.J. was raring to begin the game and had a lot of havoc early," defensive tackle Cam Heyward said via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "Losing Ty [Alualu] was definitely something we had to adjust to. It took me awhile just to settle down. It's not one man to be Superman, but the group has to pick up the slack."

Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield Toughs Out Shoulder Injury; Jarvis Landry to Have MRI

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't let a left shoulder injury keep him sidelined during Sunday's 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans. Mayfield came to the sideline wincing in pain during the second quarter and went to the locker room, but came sprinting back to the sideline within minutes and returned for the next series.

"It kind of popped in and out, but I'll be good," Mayfield said via Mary Cay Cabot of cleveland.com. "Nothing too serious."

Mayfield had one of his most accurate throwing days despite the injury (19 for 21, 213 yards, one touchdown, one interception), and he did it without wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who left with a knee injury early in the game. Landry was scheduled for an MRI on Monday according to Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Browns believe Landry has a sprained MCL.

Landry may not be available when the Browns host the Chicago Bears in Week 3, but Mayfield plans to be in the lineup as usual and Stefanski appreciates the toughness of his quarterback.

"He's sore, but he gutted it out," Stefanski said. "He's a very, very competitive young man. He wants to be out there with his teammates. It doesn't matter if he's sore, he's going to fight with his teammates."

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Wants More Deep Passes to Keep Defenses Honest

Joe Burrow had one of the worst stretches of his young career during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Bears, throwing interceptions on three straight attempts during the fourth quarter. One of those interceptions became a pick-six by Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who barreled through Burrow on his way to the end zone.

The game ended Burrow's streak of 199 consecutive passes without throwing an interception, and the pick-six gave Chicago a 20-3 lead from which Cincinnati did not recover.

Pass protection continues to be an issue for the Bengals. Burrow has already been sacked nine times in two games, and only Zack Wilson of the New York Jets (10 times) has been dumped more.

The Bengals want Burrow to get rid of the ball quickly, but the Bears anticipated Cincinnati's short passing game and jumped Cincinnati's pass routes frequently. Moving forward, Burrow wants the Bengals to take more shots downfield to keep opposing defensive backs honest.

"They just started sitting on all the routes," Burrow said during his postgame press conference. "You've got to throw the ball over their head, at least make them feel like you're going to be able to do that. We just turned the ball over too many times."

Related Content

news

After Rousing Victory, Ravens Will Lean On Their Resiliency

The Ravens refuse to let injuries or tough situations shake their belief in what they can accomplish this season. 
news

What the Chiefs Said After Ravens' Comeback Win

Andy Reid tipped his hat to the Ravens' gameplans. Patrick Mahomes said that was the worst interception of his career.
news

Late for Work 9/20: Ravens Victory Over Chiefs Defied All Odds 

Lamar Jackson proves his 'unshakable value.' John Harbaugh's fourth-down decision impresses pundits. Alejandro Villanueva has a bounce-back game at left tackle.
news

Lamar Jackson Happy to Get Chiefs Monkey Off His Back

After three straight losses to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Lamar Jackson willed his team to a victory on 'Sunday Night Football.'
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Chiefs

Maybe the Ravens have won more important games in terms of standings and playoffs since Lamar Jackson became their quarterback, but I'm not sure they've won one that felt better.
news

Huge Plays By Odafe Oweh Help Deliver Victory

Rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh caused two turnovers by the Kansas City Chiefs that helped the Ravens secure their 36-35 victory.
news

DeShon Elliott Leaves Chiefs Game With Concussion

Ravens starting safety DeShon Elliott left Sunday night's game late in the second quarter after suffering a concussion while making a tackle. 
news

Ravens Play Omar's Whistle From 'The Wire' Before Introductions

The Ravens paid tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams, who played Omar Little in the Baltimore-based show 'The Wire.'
news

Ronnie Stanley, Jimmy Smith Inactive vs. Chiefs

Wide receivers Marquise Brown and Devin Duvernay are both active, while Andre Smith is activated from the practice squad. 
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Chiefs

In their home opener, the Ravens (0-1) face the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) in a Sunday night showdown.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

The 'Sunday Night Football' game will be broadcast to a national audience from M&T Bank Stadium.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Learn More
Shop Now
Advertising